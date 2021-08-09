NFL: Former Spiritleaders make 49ers', Seahawks' dance teams

Three former Napa High School Spiritleaders have just been selected as members of NFL dance teams, two for the San Francisco 49ers’ Gold Rush and one for the Seattle Seahawks Dancers.
Madelaine Spencer, a 2015 Napa High graduate, and 2016 alumni Rachel Remboldt and Ashli Horrell each helped win six National Dance Alliance national titles in four years as Spiritleaders — two in small pom, two in international pom, and two as Grand Champions.
They will join more than 100 Spiritleaders and NHS Dance Department alumni who have gone on to perform professionally, for NFL or NBA dance teams, in dance companies, or as dance and fitness teachers and choreographers.
Remboldt was selected as a NDA All American, was a captain for her team, and a dance officer in the 200-member department where she mentored other students.
After high school, she graduated from UC Davis with a bachelor’s degree in international relations with an emphasis in global health and natural resources. She was also a four-year member of the "Released Contemporary Dance Company" at UC Davis.
Remboldt auditioned for and earned a spot on the San Francisco 49ers’ prestigious Gold Rush Dance Team. The audition process consisted of a preliminary round where candidates learned and performed a dance combination, followed by interviews. More than 400 candidates auditioned.
After prelims, Remboldt was only one of 58 finalists asked back for the final round, which consisted of an interview with a panel of former Gold Rush members, 49ers executives and coaches; performing routines again, and showcasing across the floor technical skills in a freestyle round. Remboldt and 16 other newcomers were selected to join 15 veterans on the 32-member team. She will perform at all home games at Levi’s Stadium, all playoff games, and private and charity events.
Remboldt is also an assistant coach for the current Spiritleaders.
“I truly have the Napa High School Dance Department and Spiritleaders program to thank for pushing me to be the person I am today,” she said. “Seeing the hard work that we put in on such a large scale was incredible motivation to do the same in other areas of life. I can’t thank my high school coach, Hollie Johnson, and the rest of her staff enough.”
Horrell was a National Dance Alliance “Top Gun” Leaps and Jumps winner and two-time All American dancer. She was a captain for her team and a dance officer in the 200-member department who mentored other students.
After high school, Horrell was selected to join the NDA staff and did, teaching high school and college dancers across the country during summer dance camps. She next auditioned for and made the nationally ranked University of Oregon hip hop team for one year and the Ducks’ competitive dance team for three years. She attended both UDA and USA nationals and was MVP of Oregon’s competitive dance team during her senior year. She graduated with a bachelor's degree in public relations and works in social media and marketing.
Horrell auditioned and was selected to join the highly regarded Seattle Seahawks dance team. The audition process consisted of more than 300 applicants showcasing their skills and routines in the prelim round, and Horrell was one of 47 finalists. During the finals, she was interviewed by with Seahawks management and performed her own routine and one choreographed by the Seahawks. A total of 25 made the team, 13 new members and 12 veterans. Horrell will perform at all home games at Lumen Field and all playoff games, as well as at private and charity events.
“Without the (NHS) Dance Department and Spiritleader program, I would not be the dancer or woman I am today,” she said. “This program taught me responsibility and healthy lifestyle habits that I will carry with me forever. This program also gave me a dance family that I am still close with to this day. I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to share my passion for dance with so many loving, genuine people.”
Spencer was a Spiritleader for three years and in the dance department for four. She was selected as one of NDA’s “Top Gun” Leaps and Jumps winners and as their overall Top All American dancer. She was also a captain for her team and a dance officer in the 200-member department who mentored other students.
After high school, she took up an invitation to join the NDA staff and teach high school and college dancers across the country during summer dance camps. She also auditioned for and made the nationally ranked San Diego State University Dance Team. She also was a volunteer in Peru for the IVHQ Childcare Program as well as other children’s centers. She graduated from SDSU with a bachelor’s degree in child and family development and is now an assistant coach for the 39-time national champion Spiritleaders.
Like Remboldt, she was one of more than 400 candidates to audition for the 49ers’ prestigious Gold Rush Dance Team, one of 58 finalists after performing a routine and being interviewed. She also performed routines again in the finals, showcasing across the floor technical skills in a freestyle round, and was one of 17 newcomers chosen to fill out a 32-member squad that will perform at home and playoff games and private and charity events.
“Fate brought me to the Napa High Dance Department,” Spencer said. “When I found out that I was going to be moving to Napa in late June before my freshman year of high school, my dance teacher at the time told me about the incredible program that NHS had to offer, that she had been a part of when she was in high school, and that I must go be a part of it. That connection provided me with amazing opportunities that shaped my high school experience, a home away from home in the NHS Dance Studio, a safe environment to make mistakes and grow, and countless friendships that are going to last a lifetime.”
