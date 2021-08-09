NFL: Former Spiritleaders make 49ers', Seahawks' dance teams

Horrell auditioned and was selected to join the highly regarded Seattle Seahawks dance team. The audition process consisted of more than 300 applicants showcasing their skills and routines in the prelim round, and Horrell was one of 47 finalists. During the finals, she was interviewed by with Seahawks management and performed her own routine and one choreographed by the Seahawks. A total of 25 made the team, 13 new members and 12 veterans. Horrell will perform at all home games at Lumen Field and all playoff games, as well as at private and charity events.

“Without the (NHS) Dance Department and Spiritleader program, I would not be the dancer or woman I am today,” she said. “This program taught me responsibility and healthy lifestyle habits that I will carry with me forever. This program also gave me a dance family that I am still close with to this day. I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to share my passion for dance with so many loving, genuine people.”

Spencer was a Spiritleader for three years and in the dance department for four. She was selected as one of NDA’s “Top Gun” Leaps and Jumps winners and as their overall Top All American dancer. She was also a captain for her team and a dance officer in the 200-member department who mentored other students.