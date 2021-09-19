NFL: Garoppolo, Bosa lead 49ers past Eagles 17-11

“It is what it is that whole thing,” Garoppolo said. “You can't worry about that. You can only control what you can control. It's a football game. There's a lot going on in your mind.”

A sellout crowd greeted the Eagles for the first time since a playoff loss to Seattle on Jan. 5, 2020. With COVID-19 restrictions lifted, fans were tailgating six hours before kickoff. One guy brought a 49ers helmet and walked it around a parking lot on a dog leash. White “Go Birds” T-shirts were placed on every seat inside the Linc, though it was a sea of green once the stadium filled up.

They had little to cheer after the defense held the 49ers to three straight three-and-out possessions to start the game.

“We had a lot of opportunities we didn't capitalize on,” Hurts said. “We have to be consistent in our execution. I have to be consistent in my execution as field general. A lot to learn.”

San Francisco’s offense finally got going after its own strong defensive stand. Garoppolo drove the 49ers 97 yards on 12 plays, capping it with an 11-yard TD pass to Jauan Jennings — his first career catch — for a 7-3 lead in the final minute of the first half.