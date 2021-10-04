NFL: Garoppolo injures calf, Gould groin in 49ers' loss to Seahawks

San Francisco turned to rookie quarterback Trey Lance when starter Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a calf injury.

Garoppolo threw a TD on the opening drive but struggled after that for San Francisco. Lance had played only seven offensive snaps the first three games in a situational role. The No. 3 pick in the draft started the second half for the 49ers on Sunday and finished 9 for 18 for 157 yards with two TDs, 41 yards rushing and a 2-point conversion run.

The 49ers also lost kicker Robbie Gould to a groin injury in warmups. Punter Mitch Wishnowsky kicked an extra point on the opening drive but missed a 41-yard field-goal try later in the first half. Wishnowsky then missed an extra point following San Francisco’s second TD after a false start before a 2-point try.

Garoppolo wasn't the only QB to go down on Sunday. Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater suffered a concussion and didn't play in the second half against Baltimore. The 28-year-old Bridgewater was shook up just before halftime on a hit up the middle from Ravens linebacker Odafe Oweh. Bridgewater was 7 of 16 for 65 yards and one score.

The Broncos already short-handed at receiver, lost Diontae Spencer to a chest injury a play before Bridgewater got hurt.