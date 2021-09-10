NFL: Healthy Bosa gives 49ers' defense a big boost

The Niners believe he is in even better shape physically heading into 2021 after his long work back in Florida doing rehab.

“Nick has been outstanding,” left tackle Trent Williams said. “I don’t know how he could have got stronger, but he did. Very few people come back from major injury and are better than they were when they left. I played Nick before he left and I played when he got back and he’s better."

While Bosa has looked like his old self on the practice field, he didn't appear in a preseason game so the Niners haven't seen it against an opponent.

Defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans said it might take a few plays for Bosa to feel back in the groove.

“He’s been able to work on his technique,” Ryans said. “He hopped right back in and has actually done better that when he first started. I’m excited to see him against live competition on Sunday. I’m excited to watch him.”

Bosa isn't the only accomplished pass rusher returning to the field this week for San Francisco. Dee Ford is also back after playing only the opener last season before being sidelined by a back injury.