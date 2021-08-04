NFL: Healthy Sanu a leader in 2nd stint with 49ers

“It was tough because of how much respect I have for Mo,” Shanahan recalled. “And he wasn’t at his best at that time.”

Sanu underwent ankle surgery in March and has looked and felt like a completely different player since.

“Sanu told us he was good to go and we believed him,” Shanahan said. “And we got him here in OTAs and we could see it. I think you ask our players and anybody who’s watched him here, it looks like the guy I remember, and not the guy that we had for that week and a half or whatever it was.”

Now entering his 10th NFL season, Sanu has already made a noticeable impact at 49ers training camp. In addition to his impressive on-field performance, he has provided valuable leadership for the team’s relatively inexperienced receiving corps.

“He’s been through it,” Aiyuk explained. “He’s been with a bunch of great receivers. He’s a great receiver himself.”

Added Sanu: “I love showing the guys how to take care of business, how to be a pro. Some of them don’t have that understanding yet and they come to me asking questions and I give them all of the answers that I can.”