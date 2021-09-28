NFL: Injuries catch up to 49ers

“I think that they definitely didn’t want it to go like it did in 2019,” Bosa said. "They made adjustments and didn’t give us as many opportunities. But when we did have opportunities, we just didn’t capitalize.”

The running game also didn't get going, finishing with 67 yards on 21 carries. With Raheem Mostert out for the season, Jeff Wilson Jr. on the physically unable to perform list, Jamycal Hasty on injured reserve and Elijah Mitchell out with a shoulder injury, Shanahan had confidence in only one halfback.

Rookie Trey Sermon had 10 carries for 31 yards and was the only halfback to get an offensive snap. Fullback Kyle Juszczyk had five carries and Shanahan also utilized receivers and tight ends on run plays.

WHAT’S WORKING

Special teams. Trenton Cannon provided a spark with a 68-yard kickoff return that set up San Francisco's first score late in the second quarter. Punter Mitch Wishnowsky had another big day, averaging 53.3 yards on his four punts with three downed inside the 20. Wishnowsky has had a league-best 72.7% of his punts end inside the 20.

WHAT NEEDS HELP