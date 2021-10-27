NFL: Mack injury issue pressures struggling Bears

The Bears can practice, but their team and position meetings are done remotely.

“Obviously he wants to win,” Mooney said of Fields. “We want to win as well. So I mean, chemistry takes a long time to build up.

“But we’re trying to speed up the process, get it to where we need it to be right now. That’s the thing we’re working on.”

With the Bears averaging 14.4 points a game, Nagy would be satisfied with points however they come.

“Well, you know, we understand that we want to be a heck of a lot better and be able to be more explosive and have bigger plays that we haven’t produced as much right now that will help you get in the end zone and score those points,” Nagy said. “However that comes, whether it’s a long run or a long pass, we really don’t care.

“If it’s a 15-play drive that ends in seven points, great.”

NOTES: Nagy said rookie tackle Larry Borom is coming off injured reserve after he had a high ankle sprain in the season’s first game. Borom could wind up starting because Wilkinson is on the reserve/COVID-19 list and starter Germain Ifedi is on injured reserve with a knee injury. ... Mack was the only Bears player to miss practice because of injury on Wednesday. Starting defensive end Akiem Hicks (groin) and safety Tashaun Gipson (hip) missed Sunday’s game but were able to practice on a limited basis.