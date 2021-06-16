NFL: Ngakoue hoping to spark Raiders defensive front

Last season, Gruden referred to offseason acquisition Maliek Collins as the key to the Raiders' defense up front. In 12 games, Collins registered the second-fewest tackles (15) and zero sacks.

First-year defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said Wednesday that it’s important not to single out any player as the “key” but to establish trust and help players understand their roles in strengthening the defense.

“It’s just all about effort-based defense,” Ngakoue said. “That’s what we preach and that’s what I love. I love guys that run to the ball, Coach Bradley loves guys that run to the ball and all of that builds trust.”

Bradley, who was the head coach of the Jaguars when they drafted Ngakoue, is hoping he’ll have two defensive-line groups that can rotate in order to keep fresh legs on the attack each down, spearheaded by the Raiders’ newest frontline threat and Crosby.

“Everybody knows we are going to be playing 30-35 reps,” Bradley said. “Everybody is getting in there at critical times. I think I’ve learned that through the years, that is so critical especially to that group up front.