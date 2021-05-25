NFL: Packers say they won't let Rodgers situation distract them

“Love the coaching staff, love my teammates, love the fan base in Green Bay,” Rodgers said in the interview. “An incredible 16 years. It’s just kind of about a philosophy and maybe forgetting that it is about the people that make the thing go. It’s about character, it’s about culture, it’s about doing things the right way.

“A lot of this was put in motion last year and the wrench was just kind of thrown into it when I won MVP and played the way I played last year. This is just kind of, I think, a spill-out of all that. But it is about the people, and that’s the most important thing.”

Rodgers went on to reference Curly Lambeau, Vince Lombardi, Bart Starr, Brett Favre, Reggie White and Mike Holmgren while talking about how “Green Bay has always been about the people.”

LaFleur declined to comment on the issues Rodgers addressed while reiterating his hopes to have the three-time MVP back this fall. General manager Brian Gutekunst has said he has no plans to trade Rodgers, who has three years remaining on his contract.