NFL Playoffs: 49ers, Packers hope to avoid more special teams mishaps

SANTA CLARA — Head coach Kyle Shanahan has a simple request for his San Francisco 49ers' special teams units each week.

With a dynamic offense and fearsome pass rush leading a stout defense, he just wants to avoid catastrophes in the kicking game.

“My No. 1 goal is to not lose on special teams,” Shanahan said. “It means I’m not just going into games trying to dictate the flow games through fakes. I usually want depend on offense, but special teams, the starting point is to not lose it, to not turn the ball over, to make sure we get the ball back.”

The 49ers have done a poor job of that this season with mistakes on special teams being a constant irritant, playing a significant role in several games.

They overcame a roughing the punter penalty and a converted fake punt in last week's 23-17 wild-card win over the Cowboys.

Special teams could play a big role again on Saturday night when the 49ers (11-7) visit the Green Bay Packers (13-4) in a matchup of two of the league's worst performing special teams units.

According to efficiency metrics from Football Outsiders, the Packers ranked last in the NFL on special teams this season with the 49ers only slightly better at No. 26.

“I just look at the tape,” 49ers special teams coordinator Richard Hightower said. “I don’t really look at any of that stuff that you’re referring to. I just look at tape and I see some really good players on tape. ... So you never want to go into any game with any preconceived notions. You want to go into every game, it’s its own game. We’re going in with full respect for our opponent just like any other game.”

The Packers haven't exactly earned that respect this season as they have struggled in nearly every aspect of special teams a year after coach Matt LaFleur fired coordinator Shawn Mennenga and promoted Maurice Drayton to replace him.

They allowed a 97-yard punt return to Jakeem Grant and failed to recover an onside kick in Week 14 against Chicago.

Even the usually reliable Mason Crosby had his issues kicking. He had made a franchise-record 27 straight field goals going back to last season until he missed three field goals and an extra point in a Week 5 win at Cincinnati.

That began a stretch when Crosby missed 8 of 14 field-goal tries, including two more in a Week 9 loss at Kansas City when they also committed a turnover on a punt return.

Crosby has been better late this season, making 10 of 11 the past six games but most have been of the short variety and he also missed an extra point in the regular-season finale.

The Packers also have struggled in the return game and had the seventh-worst starting field position after kickoffs this season.

“We started out the year in a decent position, and was trending up,” Drayton said. “That third quarter of the season is when we really hit a slump and we started having things happen to us on the regular that quite frankly can’t happen. But over the last three weeks, we’re definitely trending up.”

The 49ers have had their own problems. They allowed a 73-yard fake punt run for a touchdown in a Week 13 loss at Seattle and also lost a fumbled kickoff in that game.

They also allowed a kick return touchdown against Minnesota, fumbled another kickoff in the first meeting against Seattle and failed to recover an onside kick in the opener against Detroit.

Kick coverage has been an issue all season as the 49ers have allowed opponents to start their average drive after kicks at the 27-yard line, second worst in the NFL in the regular season.

The one bright spot on special teams of late for the 49ers has been the dependability of kicker Robbie Gould. He delivered two big punts in a playoff-clinching Week 18 win over the Rams after Mitch Wishnowsky went out with a concussion and was his usual reliable self as a place kicker last week against the Cowboys.

Gould made all three field-goal tries, including a playoff record-tying two from at least 50 yards, and improved to 18 for 18 on field goals in his playoff career, the most makes for any kicker without a miss in the postseason in NFL history.

“Usually December and January are Robbie Gould’s months,” Hightower said. “His birthday’s in December, so he’s locked and loaded.”

49ers hopeful Bosa will face Packers

Shanahan is hopeful star edge rusher Nick Bosa will be cleared to play on Saturday night. Bosa left last week's wild-card win at Dallas in the first half with a concussion, but has made good progress in his recovery. He returned to practice on a limited basis Wednesday and then was a full participant on Thursday.

Bosa is listed as questionable for the game and must clear one final step in the protocol before being cleared to play in the game. Shanahan said it's “looking good” that Bosa will be able to play against the Packers.

Bosa has two sacks in three career games against Green Bay.

The only other players with injury designations for the game are cornerback Ambry Thomas (knee) and defensive end Jordan Willis (ankle), who are both questionable.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and linebacker Fred Warner made it through the week of practice with no issues after dealing with injuries last week and are good to go.

Garoppolo sprained his right shoulder in the first half against the Cowboys last week, but remained in the game even though he said the injury impacted his throwing. Garoppolo is also dealing with a sprained right thumb that sidelined him in Week 17.

“I think he threw pretty good in the game,” Shanahan said. “He had two throws off and he threw good all week and I thought he threw good the week before. Everyone’s affected by things right now. I think the thumb bothers him more than the shoulder, which he’s gotten used to here the last few weeks. But it’s a challenge, just like a lot of guys are. It is harder at the quarterback position. A number of guys are in that boat. When Jimmy gets out to game day, he’s going to be alright.”

Warner left the game against the Cowboys with an ankle injury in the second half but has been able to practice this week.

Bears interview 49ers' Carthon for GM

The Chicago Bears interviewed 49ers director of pro personnel Ran Carthon for their general manager job on Wednesday.

Carthon has spent 14 seasons in personnel departments, the past five in his current role. He was a pro scout with the Atlanta Falcons from 2008 to 2011 and was the Rams' director of player personnel from 2012 to 2016.

The Bears fired general manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy after going 6-11.

For the GM spot, the Bears have also interviewed their director of player personnel, Champ Kelly; Cleveland Browns executives Glenn Cook and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah; New Orleans Saints assistant general manager Jeff Ireland; Buffalo Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen; Tennessee Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort; Indianapolis Colts executive Ed Dodds; and New England Patriots front office consultant Eliot Wolf.

Chicago has interviewed several former head coaches to replace Nagy, including Doug Pederson, Brian Flores and Jim Caldwell, as well as Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

Giants have second GM interview with 49ers' Peters

The New York Giants seemingly have finished their interviews for a general manager, meeting with San Francisco 49ers assistant GM Adam Peters on Thursday.

Peters was the third candidate to have a second interview for the job that opened when Dave Gettleman retired a day after the Giants finished a 4-13 season.

New York, which has not made the playoffs since 2016, also had two interviews with Buffalo Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen and Kansas City’s executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles.

There was no immediate indication when the Giants planned to announce their new general manager. His first job will be to hire a new coach. Joe Judge was fired the day after Gettleman retired. Judge had a 10-23 record in two seasons.

Peters met with co-owners Steve Tisch and John Mara, along with Mara's brother Chris, the senior vice president of player personnel, at the team's headquarters. He also got a tour of the facility and met other members of the front office.

Peters, 42, is finishing his first season as the San Francisco 49ers assistant general manager. The 19-year NFL veteran previously spent four years as the team’s vice president of player personnel.

Peters also spent eight seasons (2009-16) with the Denver Broncos, mostly in scouting. He started his NFL career, working six seasons with the New England Patriots.