NFL Preseason: 49ers rally to beat Chargers

San Francisco must reduce its roster from 85 players to 80 on Tuesday and then down to 53 by Aug. 31. To be eligible for the short-term, three-week injured reserve during the season, a player must be on the initial 53-man roster.

Hurst was signed this offseason after getting cut by the Raiders and was expected to add another pass-rushing option on the interior. He had fared well in training camp and in limited action in exhibition games and could be kept on the roster before going on IR.

Kendricks was signed last week for veteran depth at linebacker.

The 49ers host the Las Vegas Raiders in their preseason finale next Sunday and are treating it as a dress rehearsal for the regular season, with many of the starters who have sat out the first two weeks getting a chance to play.

San Francisco has held out about 20 players in each of the first two games, including stars like tight end George Kittle and linebacker Fred Warner.

“Right now, my plan is to use them,” Shanahan said. "It’s still early, though. ... We’re going to get a normal week of practice in Wednesday, Thursday, Friday. Stuff could always change based off of practice and how it goes, but for the most part, I’d like to get everyone playing a little bit.”