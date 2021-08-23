NFL Preseason: Peterman leads Raiders to another win, 17-16 over Rams

Peterman threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Marcell Ateman in the fourth quarter, taking advantage of busted coverage to find him all alone on a double move with 6:58 remaining to engineer his second straight preseason win. Peterman was 16 of 24 passing for 172 yards with two interceptions and added 35 yards rushing.

Bryce Perkins threw a 2-yard touchdown to tight end Jacob Harris with 15 seconds remaining, but his pass intended for Harris on the 2-point conversion that could have won the game was incomplete.

“I like our grit,” Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said. “Our young people have gotten better and found a way to win two football games, no matter what the stakes are.”

Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow and offensive lineman Richie Incognito did not dress after sustaining injuries Thursday during the second of two days of joint practices with the Rams. Gruden said there is concern Morrow’s foot injury might be serious, but Incognito is dealing with a calf strain and could be available for the season opener.

Raiders linebacker Javin White, defensive end Malcolm Koonce and Rams left tackle Tremayne Anchrum Jr. were all injured on the same play early in the third quarter. White sustained a knee injury that left him unable to put any weight on his left leg.