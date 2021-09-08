NFL: QB platoon offers intrigue for 49ers season

But if he's able to do those things on Wednesday, Shanahan could start showing it off in the opener Sunday at Detroit.

The 49ers stepped up their work switching quarterbacks late in training camp and showed it off in a big way on the first two drives of their final exhibition game against the Raiders on Aug. 29.

Shanahan switched quarterbacks 11 times on the two drives, with Garoppolo getting 14 snaps and Lance 10. Both possessions ended with quarterback keepers, Garoppolo scoring on a 1-yard scramble and Lance on a 2-yard keeper.

“It wasn’t a planned rotation or anything,” Shanahan said. “I was trying to make it situational. So, I was just doing it mainly off impulse and whenever the down and distance felt like what we wanted to call. So, those guys seem like they handled it good.”

Garoppolo said the shuttling takes getting used to, and he even talked with former New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees about how to handle it after running into him at a recent joint practice against the Chargers.

He said it's a matter of staying ready and flexible but he sees some potential benefits in the stress it places on defenses to deal with QBs with different strengths.