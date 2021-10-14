NFL: Quarterback questions await 49ers after bye

"These three losses that we’ve had in a row, the answer good or bad is not just the quarterback. We’ve got to play better all around.”

After opening the season with back-to-back road wins at Detroit and Philadelphia, the 49ers have fallen into a bit of a rut.

They allowed Aaron Rodgers to drive Green Bay to the winning score in the final 37 seconds in a Week 3 loss.

The special teams proved costly the following week in a loss to the Seahawks with a fumbled kickoff setting up a touchdown for Seattle.

Last week against the Cardinals, the offense couldn't punch it in at the goal line early in the game and was stopped on three other fourth-down tries.

“So that’s the main thing I try to stress to our team, that it’s always going to be hard when you lose games in this league,” Shanahan said. “But you can’t let a narrative become your reality. You’ve got to watch the tape, you’ve got to work harder, you’ve got to get better at all these little details that come down to winning and losing in crucial moments.”

But the biggest question remains at quarterback, where Garoppolo is hoping to be able to return from a calf injury to play against the Colts after the bye and Lance hopes a sprained left knee won't hold him out.