NFL: Raiders counting on Incognito to help lead young line

HENDERSON, Nev. — Offensive lineman Richie Incognito's upcoming season is all about leadership.

With veteran center Rodney Hudson, guard Gabe Jackson and tackle Trent Brown shipped elsewhere during the offseason, Incognito, who recently signed a one-year contract to return to the Las Vegas Raiders, will be relied upon to mentor and guide younger players.

“It’s great to be able to have been here for a couple of years and be established and be a leader for these young guys,” Incognito said. “It’s great because we have some really good experience in the room. It’s my job to keep those guys going, keep ’em hungry, keep ’em humble. And when we get out on Sunday, just play as one and go out there and really get after people.”

Incognito is eager to return after missing the 2020 season with an Achilles tendon injury that required surgery. His rehab has him feeling 10 years younger than the man who will turn 38 in July and who looked as agile as his younger linemates during the first two days of voluntary workouts at the team’s practice facility.