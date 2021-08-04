NFL: Raiders' Jacobs set for next step as lead back in 3rd season

The offensive line in front of Jacobs had trouble getting settled in 2020, with four starters on the COVID-19 list at one point during the season.

Jacobs also battled an ankle injury that kept him out of one game and limited him to 15 carries per game over the final five contests. He missed four games as a rookie with a shoulder issue.

Both years, Jacobs tried to play through the injuries, showing the versatility of plowing through the line and lowering his head into a defender one play, then breaking tackles to get in the open field the next.

“Sky’s the limit for him,” said linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski, who sees Jacobs across the line of scrimmage at every practice. “He’s a guy as a linebacker you don’t want to tackle 10, 15, 20 times a game.”

Jacobs sees the addition of Drake less as competition and more as a boost to a group of running backs that includes Jalen Richard and fullback Alex Ingold.

Drake had a strong second half of 2019 in Arizona after a midseason trade from Miami, but fell short of 1,000 yards with the Cardinals last season. The 27-year-old Drake is getting $11 million guaranteed in a two-year deal.