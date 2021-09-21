NFL: Raiders not ready yet to celebrate 2-0 start

Derek Carr has seen previous 2-0 starts turn into disappointing seasons, so he knows not to celebrate anything just yet for the Las Vegas Raiders.

But getting through a tough opening stretch of the season with wins over Baltimore and Pittsburgh sure beats the alternative.

“You celebrate all wins because they’re hard to get,” Carr said after the 26-17 victory at Pittsburgh on Sunday. “But you have to get back to work for the next one. We’ll have fun on the plane. It won’t be a sad flight home, but at the end of the day, it’s time to move forward.”

The Raiders started the season 2-0 for the third time in five seasons, but those fast starts failed to deliver winning records in 2017 and 2020.

This year's version of the Raiders looks a little different thanks to an improved defense led by edge rusher Maxx Crosby and new coordinator Gus Bradley and even better play from Carr.

But coach Jon Gruden knows his team needs to do much more to get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.