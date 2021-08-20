NFL: Raiders upbeat coming out of joint practices with Rams

With more teams choosing not to play starters in preseason games, joint practices have become a significant tool in preparing for the upcoming campaign. They're also a valuable way to assess where teams stack up, and the Raiders acquitted themselves well in both areas.

The offense held its own against the Rams, although All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald did not participate Thursday.

There were indications the passing game will not be so heavily reliant on Waller, who had 107 receptions for 1,196 yards and nine touchdowns to lead the team in all three categories. Running back Kenyan Drake looked like a solid complement to Jacobs, a 1,000-yard rusher in each of his first two seasons.

The bigger revelation was the defense, which caused frequent problems for Los Angeles quarterback Matthew Stafford with pressure up front and effective coverage from the secondary. It started with rookie safety Tre’von Moehrig picking off a deflected pass by Stafford on the first play of a team period on Wednesday.

Left tackle Kolton Miller said that session reflected how the improvement from that group has set a tone for the entire team in training camp.