NFL: Rodgers preps for 49ers, who asked about him before draft

“Kyle’s a great friend of mine,” LaFleur said. “Absolutely, I hold no ill will towards him. He’s trying to do whatever he thinks he needs to do for his football team. He’s got a responsibility to everybody in that organization and if there’s an opportunity, I don’t hold that against him. That will have no effect on our relationship.”

So, instead of a battle between Love and Rodgers, it will be Rodgers vs. Garoppolo in a prime-time game between NFC heavyweights. With Rodgers throwing four touchdown passes, Green Bay bounced back from a Week 1 loss against New Orleans by beating Detroit on Monday night. With Garoppolo ranking ninth in passer rating, the 49ers are 2-0 and looking like the powerhouse they were when they got to the Super Bowl a couple years ago.

In 2019, the 49ers beat the Packers 37-8 in the regular season and 37-20 in the NFC championship game. Their defense made life miserable for Rodgers, who combined for as many turnovers (three) as touchdown passes in those games. While some of the names have changed, the challenge remains the same for Rodgers.