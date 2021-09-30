NFL: Seahawks look to rebound in showdown vs. 49ers

SLOW STARTS

The 49ers have scored just once in the opening quarter all season on a pass from Trey Lance to Trent Sherfield in the opener against Detroit. San Francisco has been outgained by more than 100 yards in the first quarter of each of the past two games and ranks 31st in yards (98) and 28th in yards per play (3.92) in the opening 15 minutes.

“It really comes down to getting the play run the right way,” quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo said.

LUCKY LOCKETT

Seattle got lucky last week when Tyler Lockett avoided serious injury. Lockett was twisted awkwardly on a tackle against the Vikings and appeared certain to have injured his leg, but was checked out and returned to the game.

While he avoided serious injury against the Vikings, it was also Lockett’s quietest game of the season. The big plays from the first two weeks were gone and Lockett had just four catches for 31 yards.

This week, Lockett would like to replicate his performance in Week 17 of last season when he had 12 catches and two touchdowns against the 49ers. The 12 receptions were the third most in his career.

ELEVEN FOR ELEVEN