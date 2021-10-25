NFL: Sloppy 49ers fall to Colts, 30-18

Poor weather that featured a driving rain storm all night and poor execution that led to seven penalties for 122 yards doomed San Francisco.

“It’s tough playing in that weather to begin with, just the mental toughness you have to have. But then when things are going wrong like that, it makes for a tough night,” Garoppolo said. “It was very frustrating. We’re going to stick together. We got a team that we do have playmakers, we got players, we got good coaches and we got to stick together at this point.”

Garoppolo went 16 for 27 for 181 yards with a lost fumble and two interceptions in his first game back after missing one contest with a calf injury.

With the Niners reeling, the questions are mounting about when coach Kyle Shanahan will make the move to rookie Trey Lance at quarterback.

San Francisco traded three first-round picks to draft Lance third overall and he started the one game Garoppolo missed but was out this week with a sprained left knee.

Shanahan would only say “I would guess so” when asked about whether Garoppolo would start next week in Chicago.