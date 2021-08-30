NFL: Teams mull when to start rookie quarterbacks

That's why Shanahan isn't in a rush to make a change and will likely opt to use Lance in a part-time role early in the season to get him experience.

“Jimmy’s a very good player,” Shanahan said. “And when Jimmy’s at the top of his game, I told him this back when we made the trade: ‘There’s no rookie that’s going to just come in here right away and take your job if you’re at the top of your game.’”

Garoppolo hasn't been at the top of his game in the preseason but is still slated to start Week 1 against Detroit.

It's a similar situation in Chicago, where the Bears traded up to draft Fields after already signing Andy Dalton earlier in the offseason.

Fields has shown flashes in the preseason of a quarterback who won the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year in each of his two seasons at Ohio State, displaying the ability to make big plays.

“Big picture, we love where he’s at,” Nagy said of Fields. “He’s done everything we’ve asked him to do.”

But with a spotty offensive line the Bears seem ready to stick with Dalton, at least for Week 1 against Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles Rams.