Pro Football Hall of Fame: Doctor says Woodson's future includes saving lives

“It was slim pickings for me as a free agent,” he recalled.

Woodson was limited to five games due to a broken leg in 2005, the eighth season of his first stint in Oakland. The Raiders didn't want him back and Green Bay was essentially his only option in free agency.

“Once he went to Green Bay, he got serious about his legacy and he went to the next level," said Marcus Ray, a teammate at Michigan and with the Raiders. “When he went back to Oakland for his last few years, he was still one of the best. He was making splash plays like scoring touchdowns and making sacks.”

Woodson wrapped up his 18-season career with the Raiders after the Packers didn't re-sign him, a fact quarterback Aaron Rodgers recently lamented when he shared concerns about the franchise.

At the age of 39 in 2015, he was healthy enough to play in every game and good enough to have five interceptions, force a career-high four fumbles and make the Pro Bowl for a ninth time in his final season.

Woodson scored 11 touchdowns on defense, a total that is behind only Hall of Famer and former teammate Rod Woodson in NFL history. He had 65 career interceptions to trail just four players on the all-time list.