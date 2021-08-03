Pro Football Hall of Fame: Flores' trailblazing Hall of Fame career had rocky start

Tom Flores was ready to pursue a career in teaching instead of football after getting cut by a team in Canada, having a stint with a minor league team in California, and failing to hook on with Washington in the NFL.

The AFL gave Flores one last chance when the fledgling league launched in 1960 and Flores seized the opportunity.

He became the original quarterback of the Oakland Raiders before going on to a trailblazing career as a coach and executive that landed him in the Pro Football Hall of Fame following a lengthy wait.

“I was fortunate,” Flores said. “I had three shots at it. On the third shot, I said this new league is starting up and maybe I’ll give it one more chance. I don’t owe anybody any money. I can work the rest of my life. That was 61 years ago and I’m still at it.”

It worked out well enough for Flores to achieve the long-awaited goal of making it to the Hall in Canton, Ohio, after enduring several missed chances along the way.

After so many close calls, Flores said he became guarded about whether it would ever happen. But that all changed when Hall of Fame President David Baker gave him the news earlier this year.