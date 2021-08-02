Pro Football Hall of Fame: Walsh's message launched John Lynch to Hall of Fame

Lynch’s success has carried him beyond the football field. He went from his career as a player into the broadcast booth, where he became one of the top analysts at Fox. Then with an itch with for the competition of being part of a team, Lynch was hired along with head coach Kyle Shanahan to rebuild the San Francisco 49ers in 2017.

Lynch was voted executive of the year by the Pro Football Writers of America in his third season when he helped the 49ers reach the Super Bowl, and has the franchise in position to contend again this season. His ability to thrive in everything he does led Shanahan to nickname him “Captain America.”

“Usually people like that just on average, usually, I think, I’m like, all right, the person’s got to be somewhat phony,” Shanahan said before the Super Bowl in 2020. “What’s he really like? No one is really Captain America. So, you’re waiting to see how they are really. That’s probably the opposite of how I am. But, then you get with John day in and day out, and that’s genuinely who he is. ... To have that type of personality that’s just exactly who he is and on top of that to be one of the most violent, physical players I’ve ever seen, I think it’s as cool of a combination as there is.”