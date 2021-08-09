Pro Football: Woodson, Lynch, Flores, enter hall of fame

“Instinctively I knew I was not going to allow anything to prevent me from fulfilling my dream,” he said. “Epilepsy is part of me, but that does not define me. We are in charge of our destiny.

Woodson, who is from Ohio — though he went to Michigan — began by singing praise for his mother, who presented him.

“I love my mama, man,” Woodson said, his eyes welling up. “look no further than my mama to know where I get it from: the passion, the hard work. It comes from my mama.”

Woodson was 1998 Defensive Rookie of the Year with Oakland and won Defensive Player of the Year honors 11 years later as a Packer. He also won a Super Bowl with Green Bay.

Johnson, just 35 — only Jim Brown and Gale Sayers were younger inductees — finished his nine-year career with 731 receptions for 11,619 yards and 83 TDs. He explained how, despite his seemingly indestructible nickname of Megatron, he played nearly all of his career in pain.

"I still made up my mind I’d be the most dominant receiver in the NFL,” said.