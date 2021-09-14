Raiders Analysis: Defense helps Carr lead comeback win over Ravens, 33-27

Then after the offense nearly gave the game away when Carr's pass near the goal line hit Willie Snead in the hands and was intercepted by Anthony Averett, Nassib responded with a strip-sack that set up the winning score on Carr's 31-yard pass to Zay Jones.

“They held us in that game, and they did that against a superstar, one of the best players in the whole world at playing football,” Carr said. “They were able to keep us in that football game. I tip my hat, and I love those guys because they were able to give to keep us in there to give us a chance to get our stuff right.”

WHAT’S WORKING

Carr to Darren Waller. After a shaky start when Carr completed just 1 of 7 passes to Waller in the first quarter, the duo found a groove. Carr was 9 for 12 for 92 yards and a TD targeting Waller the rest of the game with the 19 total targets tied for the most in a game by a Raiders player since at least 2009 and tied for the second most of any tight end in that span.

“He is the best player that I have ever coached, so I am going to continue to look for him,” Gruden said. "He is a hell of a player, and he deserves some good looks.”

WHAT NEEDS HELP