Raiders: Gruden says line needs to improve

The veteran coach also said he wasn’t going to point to the front line for his offensive unit’s inept play — and then he did.

“Obviously we’re trying to find our right mix up front,” Gruden said. “We’re struggling to run the football and obviously our pass protection has to get better as well. We did drop some passes today that really hurt us.

“But the penalties — the penalties, they've got to stop. We got some on defense that allowed them to continue drives as well. It all falls back on me.”

Las Vegas was flagged six times for 48 yards in the first half Sunday and had two other holding penalties declined because there were others called on the same play. Their mediocre effort allowed the Bears to take a 14-3 lead into the locker room at halftime.

The Raiders, who have 40 penalties for 346 yards this season, finished with 10 on Sunday and have 17 in their last two games.

Fact is, there are offensive problems that have hampered the Raiders since Week 1 and have simply been magnified in the last two weeks. The Raiders tallied a combined 177 yards, seven first downs, and three points in the first half of play in both losses.