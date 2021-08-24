Raiders: Hobbs emerges as pleasant surprise in Raiders secondary

Last week in a 17-16 win over the Rams, with Las Vegas’ secondary a bit dinged up, Hobbs thrived in extended play, playing inside on nickel packages or outside in the cornerback position he's familiar with from high school and college. He finished with three tackles, one assist, one tackle for loss, two pass deflections, and one interception. His efforts earned him a game ball, something Gruden doesn’t normally do in the preseason.

“He has the ‘it’ factor,” Gruden said after the game. “He rarely makes the same mistake twice. He loves football, he eats it up and he’s one of the energizers of our defense. He’s walked in here and given us a lot of skills that we can utilize, certainly.”

Skills that Wolfe saw before anyone else, including those impact plays Gruden is looking for as he continues to zero in on carving out a 53-man roster.

Wolfe remembered Hobbs’ senior year and his role in the Bulldogs' big game against duPont Manual, a rivalry that dates back to 1893.

With Male clinging to a touchdown lead in front of 10,000 fans, Manual was driving in the waning moments when Hobbs intercepted a Hail Mary at the goal line as time expired. With Wolfe screaming “take a knee, get down,” Hobbs returned it 99 yards for a walk-off pick-six to seal a 27-14 win for the Bulldogs.