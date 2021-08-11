Raiders: McCoy hopes to prove he's not done yet

The Raiders' other 14 defensive linemen in camp average 3.7 years of experience between them.

McCoy, meanwhile, has 59 1/2 sacks in 139 career games.

“I always believe there’s a difference in being a professional and being a pro,” said McCoy, who was one of nine players with at least five sacks every season from 2012-19. “Once you sign a contract in the NFL you’re a professional. It doesn’t make you a pro. Being a pro is how you approach every day, how you prepare, how you watch film, what do you when times get tough on the field, what are you eating, how are you learning how to be successful in this league — that’s what I believe is being a pro.

“Not all professionals know how to be pros. So my experience I can help a lot of the young guys, and even some of the experienced guys.”

McCoy said he believes the Raiders can surprise people this season and he's looking forward to the team's preseason opener against Seattle.