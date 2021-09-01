Raiders Preview: Defense looks to make strides under Bradley

“It’s not been just on the defense. I think it’s been on everybody,” Ferrell said. “I think definitely as a defense, we are trying to step up to the plate and I don’t want to say hold our own. But we're trying to be the reason why we win. We want to be the reason why other teams fear us. We want to be the reason why we get to play for Super Bowl.”

While the Raiders tried to rebuild the defense this offseason, they also tore down much of the offensive line that has protected quarterback Derek Carr.

The Raiders traded away center Rodney Hudson, right guard Gabe Jackson and right tackle Trent Brown in salary cap moves and will replace them with untested former undrafted Andre James at center, versatile veteran Denzelle Good at right guard and rookie first-rounder Alex Leatherwood at right tackle.

“They are going to get tested," Carr said. "Obviously, people are going to test our rookies out and they are going to try to do those things, but we’re all about competing and we’re all about the next play.”

