Raiders: Rebuilt line coming together

“So far, they’ve been great,” Carr said. “They’ve been really good. They are going to get tested. Obviously, people are going to test our rookie out and they are going to try to do those things, but we’re all about competing and we’re all about the next play. So, obviously, he’s a rookie. Obviously, there’s some new guys. If they mess up one rep, they are so awesome that the next play they’ll go maul somebody, and that’s football, though. So, as long as we can keep that mentality and just keep getting better.”

Coach Jon Gruden said it’s go time Saturday against the Seahawks.

“We want to see our right tackle play a little bit, we want to see our new center play a little bit, we’ve got some young players that are competing for jobs that need to play a lot, so we are going to look at them,” Gruden said. “A couple of veteran guys won’t play, but you’ll see our first-round draft choice and you’ll see our young center.”

The Raiders, who depend on a balanced offensive attack, were hurried 59 times last season, tied for ninth-most in the league; they also averaged just 1.8 yards rushing after contact per attempt last season.

Offensive coordinator Greg Olson said he is confident the offensive line will have established continuity by Week 1.