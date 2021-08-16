Raiders: Third-string QB Peterman leads Vegas 20-7 over Seattle

McGough took advantage of blown coverage and hooked up with DeeJay Dallas for a 43-yard TD in the third quarter.

The Raiders played in front of a home crowd for the first time since relocating from Oakland. It had a crowd in just three road games last season and went 2-6 inside its empty 65,000-seat Allegiant Stadium with fans barred due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SAFETY FIRST

With a mask mandate in place for the preseason opener, Raiders owner Mark Davis wouldn’t commit to requiring fans to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test when the Raiders open the regular season Sept. 13 against Baltimore.

“Health and safety will always be No. 1,” he said. “The masks mandate is a good idea. I don’t know how you can actually police it. If 100 percent of people are wearing masks, then we’re on to something. If not, we might have to take a little tougher approach. What we don’t want is to get back to (limited) attendance capacities. We want to be full capacity at all times.”

