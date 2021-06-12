French Open Tennis: Krejcikova wins 1st Slam title in Paris

Neither, of course, does Djokovic.

He doesn't enter Grand Slam tournaments to get to finals (this will be his 29th, 28 more than his much younger opponent).

He has made perfectly clear that all he really cares about at this stage of his career is winning them, and a victory over Tsitsipas would give the 34-year-old from Serbia a second French Open championship and, more importantly, a 19th major overall.

That would be Djokovic’s seventh title in a span of 11 Slams and move him within just one of the men's-record 20 accumulated by his two great rivals, Roger Federer and Nadal.

There's also this milestone within reach for Djokovic, something Federer and Nadal haven't done: He can join Rod Laver and Roy Emerson as the only men in tennis history to win each of the four major tournaments at least twice.

Speaking at around midnight as Friday turned to Saturday after his 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-2 triumph dropped Nadal's record at Roland Garros to 105-3 — two of those defeats were against Djokovic — the No. 1 seed in the men's draw said he would take some time to catch his breath before thinking about what to do against Tsitsipas.