French Open Tennis: Women’s winner to be first-time Slam champion

Pavlyuchenkova, who eliminated No. 3 seed Aryna Sabalenka and two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka over the past two weeks, has won 12 events on tour, but nothing of this magnitude, of course.

Pavlyuchenkova spoke quite plainly about how much she has imagined winning a Grand Slam championship.

“As tennis players, that’s the only goal I think we have in the head. That’s why we playing tennis. That’s, for us, the biggest achievement you can get. That’s what you (are) playing for, of course,” she said. “I think about it all the time. Like, been thinking about it since I was a junior, since I was a little kid, since I started playing tennis. That’s what you (are) playing for. That’s what you want. It’s been there in my head forever.”

Krejcikova took a little while to get to that point.

She explained after saving a match point and edging No. 17 seed Maria Sakkari 7-5, 4-6, 9-7 in Thursday's semifinals that she grew up in what Krejcikova called “a little city” — where there weren’t professional tennis coaches, where practicing or playing was about having fun and where neither she nor anyone else was saying, “This is going to be your career.”