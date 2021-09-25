Golf: Americans building toward a blowout at the Ryder Cup

Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas rallied from 3 down to win their first match together. Thomas again delivered a big blow on the par-5 16th — a 3-wood for eagle in fourballs Friday afternoon, a 4-iron to 8 feet in foursomes, with Spieth holing a clutch putt for eagle to seize control.

They won the match on the 18th hole when Bernd Wiesberger's shot from the right rough found the water short of the green, and Viktor Hovland's pitch from 50 yards for par was only close when it needed to go in.

Koepka and Berger were 3 up through five holes, but Rahm and Garcia had squared the match at the turn and then began to pull away, with Garcia making an 8-foot birdie putt on the par-3 12th and the Americans taking bogey from 108 yards away in the fairway.

Still, it was spirited. Europe was 1 up and the Americans were in trouble when Berger sent his tee shot well to the right in mangled grass near a drainage pipe. Koepka asked for relief, believing the drain was in the path of his intended swing. One official denied him. So did another brought in for a second opinion.

Three weeks ago, Koepka injured his left wrist when he hit a root he couldn't see in the rough at the Tour Championship.