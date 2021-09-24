Golf: Americans take a 3-1 lead in opening Ryder Cup session.

Garcia earned his 23rd win, tying Nick Faldo for the Ryder Cup record.

Spieth and Thomas, who were 3-1 in France, couldn't keep up with Rahm's great putting. Garcia got into the act, too, holing a 25-foot putt and blowing a kiss to the crowd on the 15th hole for a 3-up lead with three holes to play.

Spieth tried to extend the match with a shot that was as much about the landscape of Whistling Straits than the Ryder Cup.

Well below the green left of the par-3 17th in deep grass, he blasted a 52-degree wedge toward the green, a shot with such force that his momentum carried him backward. The safe move was to keep running, almost to Lake Michigan, before he could regain his balance. It was all for naught; Thomas missed the 6-foot par and that was it.

Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa, who have combined to win three of the last seven majors, fell behind briefly against Paul Casey and Viktor Hovland until winning two straight holes to regain the lead on the front and two straight holes early on the back nine in a 3-and-2 victory.

Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger, both Florida State alumni, never trailed in beating the English duo of Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick, 2 and 1.