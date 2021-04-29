Golf: Bradley has no stress and no bogeys to lead at Innisbrook

Phil Mickelson, playing at Innisbrook for the first time since 2004, shot 73.

As for Bradley, this is the fifth straight time he has started the Valspar Championship in a tie for sixth or better. He has missed the cut twice — including in 2016, when he shared the 18-hole lead — and has cracked the top 30.

This could be a different year given the change in date. The tournament has been part of the Florida swing in March since 2007. Because of a change in the calendar, it was moved to the last week in April this year.

With hotter weather — temperatures were pushing 90 — the course is getting more water than usual. Combined with a little more humidity, conditions were a little softer.

Bradley had his game dialed in from the start, and especially at the finish. He made birdie the only time he missed a green, just short on the par-3 15th. He had the 4-foot par putt and another one from just over 3 feet. The other nine par putts were 20 inches or shorter.

“I didn’t really come close to making a bogey, so that was a really fun day to be out there and playing,” Bradley said.