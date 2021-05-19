Golf: Ex-Cal star Morikawa hopes to be a repeat winner for first time at PGA Championship

“I haven’t defended any of my college events, I’ve never defended any of my PGA Tour wins,” he said. “I don’t really know.”

Morikawa's last time as a “DC," he said, came in 2017 at the Sunnehanna Amateur, where he finished second a year after winning the event in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

Morikawa sounds confident about his chances to outdo that finish this time. He's putting in the same work he would each week wherever he plays and believes he's been successful enough — four PGA Tour victories since 2019 — to prove it works.

“I’m sticking to what I know works and I’m going to do that Monday through Wednesday and hopefully be ready by Thursday and kind of go from there,” he said.

Morikawa got his first look at the Pete Dye seaside masterpiece last month, playing it the Monday after the Masters before he competed at the RBC Heritage a couple of hours south of here on Hilton Head Island.

It was at that event where Morikawa's main weakness on the course shown through. He was in second place and paired with leader Stewart Cink in the final round, seemingly in prime position to chase the 47-year-old Cink.