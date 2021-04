Golf: Homa, Glover in lead early at Innisbrook

It's not perfect every week. It looks good at Innisbrook, particularly his putting. His 25-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th and his 30-foot birdie putt down the hill at No. 4 had just the right touch. He has been working hard on the longer putts, and it shows.

Homa can't find too much wrong with any part of his game at the moment.

“Good golf is good golf. Good golf travels,” Homa said. “When you're not playing well, it doesn't matter how comfortable you are; you're still probably not going to play so good. My game just feels a lot more whole, a lot better, a lot more repeatable. I feel like I’m not showing up on certain weeks feeling like I just don’t have it at all, which is good.”

Among those who played early, past champion Charl Schwartzel (65), Sungjae Im (67), Zach Johnson (67) and Tom Lewis of England (65) were one shot behind.

Dustin Johnson made enough putts for a 68 and was at 3-under 139, while Justin Thomas felt as though he made nothing at all in his round of 71 that left him another shot behind.

Glover is trying to build confidence. Unlike Homa, he doesn't have a recent victory to give him a spark. The last win for the former U.S. Open champion was 10 years ago at Quail Hollow.