Golf: Justin-Siena graduate Scavo back in U.S. Women's Open

Kathleen Scavo was 16 years old, just a few weeks away from starting her senior year at Justin-Siena High School, when she qualified and played in her first U.S. Women’s Open at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club’s Course No. 2.
It was 2014, and Scavo remembers her week at the U.S. Golf Association event, in The Village of Pinehurst, North Carolina, so very well.
“For me, being able to play in a major and play with the best players in the world, they always help you understand how to get to that level, with their work ethic,” said Scavo, who played practice rounds that week with the likes of Juli Inkster, Cristie Kerr, Morgan Pressell, Michelle Wie West and Nicole Castrale. “It’s really nice to just be around those players, who know what you need to do to get to their level.
“I really enjoyed my experience and I learned a lot from them.”
Scavo, one of the youngest players in the field that week, missed the 36-hole cut after rounds of 83 and 73 on the challenging course designed by Donald Ross.
Seven years later, the 2015 Justin-Siena graduate returns to the tournament much closer to home. The 2021 U.S. Women’s Open starts Thursday at The Olympic Club in San Francisco. It takes place on the Lake Course, a par-71, 6,486-yard layout. There are 156 players in the field.
Scavo, 23, is a 2019 graduate of the University of Oregon, where she was honored by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association as a two-time All-American Scholar for the Ducks. She has won two events as a pro on The Cactus Tour and also plays on the Symetra Tour, the official qualifying tour of the LPGA Tour.
Scavo, who played four years for Justin-Siena, got into the 2014 U.S. Women’s Open by finishing second in a 36-hole sectional qualifying event at the Old Course at Half Moon Bay Golf Links. Nationally ranked as a junior at the time, she was one of just three players to advance after shooting 78-71 — 149.
This year, she won the 36-hole sectional qualifier on April 26 at Half Moon Bay Golf Links. She was low medalist, shooting 71 and 72 on the Ocean Course for a 1-over-par 143 and one-shot victory.
Kelly Tan of Calgary, Canada (72-72 — 144) and Lucy Li of Redwood Shores (73-72 — 145) also qualified.
“I felt like I played very solid. I hit fairways. I hit good approach shots. I hit to the middle of the green,” Scavo said. “The course is challenging as well. It can get a little bit windy with the breeze off the ocean. I mainly hit to the flat parts of the green, the larger parts of the green, where there is a little bit more of an upslope on parts of the green.
“I just felt like I played very solid. I played smart. I felt comfortable and confident and committed to my shots.”
There was only a brief break between rounds in the qualifier. Scavo said playing 36 holes of golf in one day during college tournaments prepared her for the test, both physically and mentally, of being on the course all day.
“My freshman year, I’m pretty sure, three out of the first four tournaments were 36 holes the first day," she recalled. "There’s no stopping in college. It’s 18 and then you just go to the 19th hole. You don’t get a break or anything. I would definitely say college prepared me, fitness-wise and mentally. It’s a grind.”
There were 22 qualifying sites, from April 26 to May 13, for the 76th U.S. Women’s Open Championship.
“We just concentrated, shot to shot,” said Scavo’s caddie, Kevin Shinar, a member Green Valley Country Club in Fairfield and a former teaching pro and club pro. “Our game plan was to put the ball in the middle of the green and attack when we could. She just stuck with it. She putted great and she stayed in the moment. She really drove the ball nicely. I think that was a big thing.
“Kathleen is an excellent driver of the golf ball. She’s got great control with the driver.”
Scavo had six birdies during the day. She said Shinar helped to keep her comfortable.
“We stayed in the present. We didn’t get too far ahead of ourselves. We didn’t look too far behind. We just stayed in the moment,” said Scavo, who turned pro in August of 2019 and made her debut on the Symetra Tour in 2020. “We talked over every shot. I felt like we were able to execute based on how we went about our process.”
Success in prep, junior, college, amateur golf
Scavo played very well as a junior and in high school. She was a two-time winner of the California Junior Girls’ State Championship and two-time American Junior Golf Association Rolex All-American. She played in the CIF State Championships all four years for Justin-Siena, finishing second as a senior.
She qualified for four U.S. Girls Junior Championships. She was the Napa Valley Register’s 2014-15 Female Athlete of the Year and was selected to the 2014-15 American Family Insurance All-USA Girls Golf Team.
She was the Player of the Year in the Marin County Athletic League all four years. She also had 10 Top-10 finishes during her junior career in AJGA events.
Scavo ended her collegiate career by finishing tied for 23rd at the NCAA Championships in 2019 at Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
She was twice named to the Pac-12 All-Academic Team.
“I’ve really enjoyed playing golf. I’ve had ups and downs. I think that’s part of the golf journey. Every challenge ends up making you a stronger player,” she explained.
Sizing up Olympic Club course
This marks the first major women’s championship ever played at The Olympic Club. The event continues through June 6.
The field will be cut to the low 60 scorers and ties after 36 holes, the USGA said.
It’s only the fourth time that the U.S. Women’s Open has been held in California. Del Paso Country Club in Sacramento was the host site in 1982. CordeValle in San Martin was the host site in 2016.
There is so much history at Olympic Club when it comes to major championship golf. The club has hosted U.S. Open Championships in 1955, 1966, 1987, 1998 and 2012, as well as the Tour Championship in 1993 and 1994. In addition, it’s been the host to U.S. Amateur Championships in 1981 and 2007.
“It’s kind of cool to see that the women are playing there now, to test their games on the same course that the men play,” said Scavo, a Benicia resident who plays out of Green Valley. “It’s a very special place. I can definitely feel the history. I think it will be a great championship.”
Scavo played two practice rounds on the Lake Course in May. There are three days of practice rounds this week, leading into the event.
“The golf course is going to be very challenging. It’s definitely going to reward people that are very accurate,” she said. “The fairways are pretty narrow and the rough is very, very long.
“I’m going to have to hit the shots and I’m going to have to play well.”
Scavo will have her family in the gallery providing support.
“It’s nice to be close to home. I have a lot of support behind me, which is really good. I have a really good support system,” she said.
Scavo said her swing coach, Peter Murphy of Texas, has helped her to become a better all-around player.
“I’ve really enjoyed working with him. He’s always really willing to help. Whatever tournament I’m at, I can talk to him or send him videos. He’s just been a great help,” she said.
Shinar first met Scavo at Blue Rock Springs Golf Course in Vallejo when he was the boys golf coach at St. Patrick-St. Vincent High School several years ago. The two have played golf together over the years.
“She took on quite a large field at Half Moon Bay. She came out on top in some really windy conditions at the end there,” he said. “I’m very excited for her. She earned this. She’s very mature for her age. She gets it. I feel she’s going to do really well at Olympic Club if she stays in the mindset she’s been in for the last month and a half — confident when it comes to that kind of atmosphere.
“She is really good around the greens. She’s an excellent iron player. She really can hit spots when she needs it. She’s doing really well at hitting numbers. I can’t wait to see how she handles herself at Olympic Club. I’m really excited to carry her bag, to help her as much as I can. If she continues to putt like she is, and continues to have the mindset of one shot at a time, she will be right there.”
Shinar is a Vallejo resident and works in sales for O’Hagin, which is based in Rohnert Park and manufactures attic ventilation products. He has worked as a teaching pro at courses in Southern California, Arizona, Nevada and Indiana.
He played baseball as an outfielder at Millikan High School in Long Beach, Cerritos College in Norwalk, and Long Beach City College.
