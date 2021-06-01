Golf: Justin-Siena graduate Scavo back in U.S. Women's Open

Scavo will have her family in the gallery providing support.

“It’s nice to be close to home. I have a lot of support behind me, which is really good. I have a really good support system,” she said.

Scavo said her swing coach, Peter Murphy of Texas, has helped her to become a better all-around player.

“I’ve really enjoyed working with him. He’s always really willing to help. Whatever tournament I’m at, I can talk to him or send him videos. He’s just been a great help,” she said.

Shinar first met Scavo at Blue Rock Springs Golf Course in Vallejo when he was the boys golf coach at St. Patrick-St. Vincent High School several years ago. The two have played golf together over the years.

“She took on quite a large field at Half Moon Bay. She came out on top in some really windy conditions at the end there,” he said. “I’m very excited for her. She earned this. She’s very mature for her age. She gets it. I feel she’s going to do really well at Olympic Club if she stays in the mindset she’s been in for the last month and a half — confident when it comes to that kind of atmosphere.