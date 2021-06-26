Golf: Korda, Salas share 5-shot lead at Women's PGA Championship

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Lizette Salas relied on precision and big putts to make up for a big power gap against Nelly Korda, and they wound up tied for the lead Saturday going into the final round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.
Salas was practically flawless in delivering a 30 on the front nine to go from a one-shot deficit to a two-shot lead. She then made her first bogey of the week after 45 holes and didn't make another birdie in a third straight 5-under 67.
Korda, the 22-year-old coming off a victory last week on the LPGA Tour, played bogey-free but failed to use her length to capitalize on the par 5s on the back nine of Atlanta Athletic Club. She had a 68.
They were at 15-under 201, five shots clear of a trio that includes Patty Tavatanakit, the Thai star who won the first LPGA major of the year at the ANA Inspiration. Tavatanakit ran off four straight birdies toward the end of her round for a 65.
Joining her five shots behind were Giulia Molinaro of Italy (66) and Celine Boutier of France, who had a 69 while playing in the final group with the co-leaders.
Boutier had reason to think she was out of the tournament when she fell nine shots behind as the group was approaching the turn. She was playing fine. It's just that Salas was playing out of this world, and Korda was not too far behind.
Salas, who began the week by sharing her emotional struggles of coping with the COVID-19 pandemic, began her round by holing a 45-foot putt across the green. After a wedge to 3 feet for a birdie on the par-5 second, she drained a 35-foot birdie putt on No. 3.
That was set up by another fairway metal. Korda was constantly some 35 yards beyond her off the tee, hitting short irons when Salas was hitting hybrids and fairway metals. It's a wonder her caddie, John Killeen, didn't lose any head covers.
No matter. The 31-year-old Californian couldn't miss. She brought a U.S. Open game — fairways and greens, nothing fancy — to the Women's PGA and it worked.
Salas took the lead for the first time with a 5-hybrid into 25 feet and another long birdie putt on the par-3 seventh, and she hit a 4-hybrid into 12 feet into No. 8, a hole that yielded only eight birdies the entire round.
But after 45 holes without a bogey to start this major, Salas caught a tough lie on the edge of a fairway bunker left of the 10th feet, the ball above her feet as she tried to find balance on either a slope or in the sand. She played short, hit a weak wedge and two-putted from 25 feet.
Korda caught her with a birdie on the 13th, and they both made pars coming in.
Both will be seeking their first major on Sunday and will be in the final twosome. Salas has only one LPGA Tour victory seven years ago.
Korda is a rising star, the younger sister of Jessica Korda and the daughter of former Australian Open tennis champion Petr Korda. She already has five wins and is No. 3 in the world, the highest-ranked American. She has the gallery on her side, with throaty cheers for the tall, athletic Korda on just about every green.
Salas kept plugging away, determined to stay happy even as the grind of a major deep into the weekend began to take its toll.
Tavatanakit never lost hope even as she fell 10 shots behind, even after her driver cracking in the first round and two subsequent days trying — and failing — to find a replacement she could trust. The former UCLA star made up ground in the final hour with four straight birdies, including her 6-iron to 10 feet on the tough par-3 15th.
“I was just trying to go left, then I pushed one right and I was like, ‘For God’s sakes just carry that water.’ And I did it, and it ended up real being really close.”
Not so close are the co-leaders, though Tavatanakit did not lose hope. It's different from her victory at the ANA Inspiration, where she started the final round with a five-shot lead.
“Not going to lie, I like chasing more than I love having the lead,” she said. “I have something to look forward to or just look up to all the the time. Regardless of what what happens tomorrow, I feel like I already have a solid week, considering my situation with the driver. I feel like I really have proved to myself that I can play out here under any circumstances.”
Maria Fassi thought she had atoned for a double bogey start by birdying the 18th hole, and headed to front nine at even par for the round. And then that birdied turned into a bogey.
Fassi was penalized two shots when a rules official informed her she had taken 50 seconds for her second shot into the par 5 over water, 20 seconds more than she was allowed.
Fassi was furious, and that was before she realized it caused her to miss the cut. Two birdies late in the second round by Lauren Kim moved the cut to 2-over 146, knocking out Fassi and 13 other players from the weekend.
The former NCAA champion from Mexico concedes there are limits and she went over them. Even so, Fassi wishes common sense would go along with a stopwatch.
“I'm not a slow player," she said. “I went for it in two. Like, it's not an easy decision. There's a lot going on. The wind was changing. I was in between clubs. It wasn't a stock number, that it was a no-brainer. So I did take more time on the second shot, but I told the rules official that there has to be some common sense that I don't think existed on this occasion."
It was the third time this year for a pace-of-play penalty or fine on the LPGA Tour.
Last month in Las Vegas, Carlota Ciganda of Spain was penalized on the final hole and lost her opening match in the LPGA Match Play at Shadow Creek. Yealimi Noh was fined $10,000 at the Kia Classic in March for a cumulative violation that dated to 2020.
Fassi, without saying whether it was In Gee Chun of South Korea or Ayako Uehara of Japan, said one of the players was slow. They were put on the clock a few holes before the violation.
One of the game's power players, Fassi had 167 yards to cover the water fronting the 18th green, and she said going long in the back bunker was not a good play.
“The wind should have been helping, but it didn't feel like it was helping,” Fassi said. She hits her 6-iron 183 and her 7-iron 172 yards, and “it had to be a perfect 7 to get there.”
“I think — and every other LPGA player will tell you — we know who the slow ones are. Everybody knows it. The rules officials know it. And I'm not one of them,” Fassi said. “So this time around, I guess it was me. Like I said before, the time is there, and I did take longer. But I just don't think I deserved it.”
She said it rattled her to the point of tears going down the first hole. Fassi had two bogeys over her last three holes, shot 77 and missed the cut.
“I guess it’s a lesson learned,” she said. “It won’t happen again, that’s for sure.”
Watson, Hickok top Travelers field
CROMWELL, Conn. — Three-time Travelers champion Bubba Watson picked up three strokes on Kramer Hickok over the final two holes, shooting a 2-under 68 on Saturday at TPC River Highlands to pull into a tie for the lead with the minor league tour regular at 10-under par.
Hickock, who has never won on the PGA Tour, was 12 under — two strokes ahead of Jason Day and three in front of Watson — heading to the 17th before flying the green and missing a 10-foot par putt. He was still a stroke ahead of the final pairing before three-putting from 8 feet on No. 18 to finish with a 68 and fall back into a tie.
“I’ve been in contention before,” said Hickok, who has won on the Korn Ferry Tour and the Canadian Mackenzie Tour. “I know those nerves are going to be there. It’s just embracing those nerves, not trying to fight it. I thought I’d be a lot more nervous than I am.”
Watson birdied No. 17 to move to 10 under and then missed a 5-foot birdie putt on No. 18. Day, the overnight leader, putted past the hole from 22 feet for a bogey to finish at 70 and minus-9, tied for third place with Cameron Smith (66) and Russell Henley (68).
Three players were another stroke back.
Defending champion Dustin Johnson, who birdied the last two holes on Friday to make the cut on the number, shot 65 to climb into a tie for ninth at minus-7. The former world No. 1 reached the clubhouse just two strokes off Day’s 36-hole lead.
“To birdie the last two yesterday to make the cut, which I definitely wanted to be here for the weekend, and obviously go out today and shoot a nice score, it was good,” he said. “So I feel like the game is coming around.”
Johnson shot 61 on Saturday last year to move from a tie for 20th into second, two strokes behind leader Brendan Todd. His victory was his first in 490 days; a win on Sunday would give him his first victory of 2021.
Watson won the tournament in 2010, ‘15 and ’18.
Abraham Ancer made a hole-in-one on the 180-yard eighth hole. It was his second straight year with an ace at TPC River Highlands. He had a 1 on the 169-yard 16th hole in the first round last year, when he tied for 11th.
Mark Hubbard took some time out from his round to help a wayward turtle find its way back to a pond after it had wandered onto the eighth green. “He’s out there playing lift, clean and place,” announcer Jim Nantz said on the broadcast.
Hovland up by 3 in Munich
MUNICH — Viktor Hovland is a round away from becoming the European Tour's first Norwegian winner after he opened up a three-shot lead in the third round of the BMW International Open on Saturday.
Five birdies on the back nine helped Hovland record the best round of the day with an 8-under 64 as he moved to 17 under for the tournament.
“I just try to stay within myself. I look at leaderboards to see where I’m at, but instead of trying to force things, I just tell myself at the start of the day just to take control of my own game,” Hovland said.
“If I don’t waste shots here and there, just play smart, trust that I’m doing the right things, I think I should have a really good shot tomorrow.”
Hovland already has two U.S. PGA Tour titles from the Mayakoba Golf Classic in December and the Puerto Rico Open in February 2020.
Jorge Campillo is in second place on 14 under, with Darren Fichardt one shot further back.
Second-round leader Niall Kearney is tied on 11 under with Bernd Wiesberger.