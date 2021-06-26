Golf: Korda, Salas share 5-shot lead at Women's PGA Championship

Korda is a rising star, the younger sister of Jessica Korda and the daughter of former Australian Open tennis champion Petr Korda. She already has five wins and is No. 3 in the world, the highest-ranked American. She has the gallery on her side, with throaty cheers for the tall, athletic Korda on just about every green.

Salas kept plugging away, determined to stay happy even as the grind of a major deep into the weekend began to take its toll.

Tavatanakit never lost hope even as she fell 10 shots behind, even after her driver cracking in the first round and two subsequent days trying — and failing — to find a replacement she could trust. The former UCLA star made up ground in the final hour with four straight birdies, including her 6-iron to 10 feet on the tough par-3 15th.

“I was just trying to go left, then I pushed one right and I was like, ‘For God’s sakes just carry that water.’ And I did it, and it ended up real being really close.”

Not so close are the co-leaders, though Tavatanakit did not lose hope. It's different from her victory at the ANA Inspiration, where she started the final round with a five-shot lead.