Golf: Local favorite Thomson leads Women’s Scottish Open

Ranked 599th in the world, Thompson is winless on the LET and LPGA.

“I don’t want to get too far ahead of myself,” said Thomson, who turned professional in 2009 and became a police officer for a few years before returning to the game. “Just want to play every hole as it comes and see what happens at the of the week.”

Thorbjorsen delivers in U.S. Amateur

OAKMONT, Pa. — Michael Thorbjornsen made five straight birdies to win his first match and needed another big comeback in the second round of a U.S. Amateur that faced more delays Thursday.

Only four of the 16 second-round matches at Oakmont finished before play was suspended for the second time because of storms in the area. The first delay was for just under an hour.

There already have been four weather delays of a combined 10 hours this week. A two-tee start was used for the second round, and that was the plan for the third round.

Thorbjornsen, a former U.S. Junior Amateur winner, was 3 down with six holes to play against William Hott when the Stanford sophomore ran off five birdies in a row.