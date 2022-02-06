Golf: Maguire 1st Irish winner in LPGA Tour history

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Leona Maguire became the first Irish winner in LPGA Tour history Saturday, closing with a 5-under 67 for a three-stroke victory in the LPGA Drive On Championship at Crown Colony.

“It’s huge for Irish golf,” Maguire said. “There was never an Irish player on the tour, let alone a winner. Hopefully, there is a lot of people watching at home tonight with big smiles on their faces and little girls watching knowing they can do that, too.”

Tied with Marina Alex for the second-round lead after a 65 on Friday, Maguire had seven birdies and two bogeys — the last on the par-5 18th with the outcome decided. The 27-year-old former Duke star finished at 18-under 198.

“It’s a bit surreal,” Maguire said. It’s been 17 years in the making, and you kind of wonder if it’s ever going to happen. Just really proud of how I played all week, especially today. Dermot (Byrne) was incredible on the bag. ... Probably more relief now than anything else.”

Lexi Thompson was second after a 65.

“I played with Leona the first two days and she’s been hitting it amazing,” Thompson said. “I knew I had to make birdies to get even closer. ... She obviously played great again today and definitely well deserved. I think it will help her out a lot. She’s an amazing talent.”

Maguire had an early birdie and a bogey, then ran off five birdies in a seven-hole stretch from the seventh to the 13th. She also birdied the par-4 16th. Her closing bogey left her 1 over for the day on the four par-5 holes.

“I knew my game was close,” Maguire said. “I did a lot of hard work in the offseason.”

Sarah Schmelzel had a 64 to finish third at 14 under, Alex (72) was another stroke back with Stacy Lewis (68), Patty Tavatanakit (67), Xiyu Lin (63) and Brittany Altomare (68).

“Leona had a great day.” Alex said. “It was really awesome to watch her play. She really got into a groove there kind of like middle of the front and into that back nine, made a ton of birdies. So just had a push to try and keep up with her. Didn’t really work out, but that’s OK.”

Varner sinks long putt to win Saudi

KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, Saudi Arabia — Harold Varner III holed a 90-foot putt for eagle on the final hole Sunday to go from one shot behind to a stunning victory in the Saudi International.

Varner finished with a 1-under 69 at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club for his second victory worldwide. This was an Asian Tour event, and Varner previously won the Australia PGA.

Varner faced a tough task to even two-putt for birdie and force a playoff with Bubba Watson. He did one better, a putt that went from one end of the 18th green to the other. Varner threw his putter to the ground and pumped his arms to celebrate.

“There’s been times where it just didn’t go my way and today it did,” Varner said. “Worst-case scenario, we’ll go to a playoff and I’d get him there. And then it went in, and emotions came out. I love that.”

Varner finished at 13-under 267. He won $1 million from the $5 million prize fund, along with whatever appearance money he received from Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund that attracted 21 of the top 50 players in the world.

The victory moves Varner, who was at No. 99, into the top 50 for the first time. If he can stay there for two more months, he would get to the Masters for the first time.

Varner also birdied the 17th, just the finish he needed to deny Watson, who closed with a 64.

Watson jogged over from the clubhouse to congratulate Varner.

“I’m not mad at him for beating me. I’m happy for him. He’s a dear friend of mine, and I applaud him. I love seeing that,” Watson said.

Adri Arnaus of Spain had a 71 to finish three shots behind. Defending champion Dustin Johnson shot a 70 and tied for eighth.