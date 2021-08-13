Golf: Mayfair shoots 8-under 62, leads Weir by stroke in Calgary

CALGARY, Alberta — Billy Mayfair shot an 8-under 62 on Friday at Canyon Meadows to take a one-stroke lead over Canadian star Mike Weir after the first round of the PGA Tour Champions' Shaw Charity Classic.
Winless on the 50-and-over tour after winning five times on the PGA Tour, the 55-year-old Mayfair had four straight birdies in the middle of the round and added late birdies on the par-5 fourth and par-4 seventh.
“Just about everything went right today,” Mayfair said. “Been a long time since I’ve shot this low and I was real happy with it. I haven’t played very much since the United States Open. I moved from Arizona to Oklahoma and was moving boxes and doing all that stuff for three weeks. Maybe it did me some good because I got here and I was refreshed and definitely had a good day today.”
Weir eagled the par-5 11th. The 2003 Masters champion won the Insperity Invitational in early May in Texas for his lone senior title. In his last start, he tied for second in the U.S. Senior Open in Nebraska.
“It took me a little bit to find my rhythm,” Weir said. “I was a little bit up and down. ... Caught fire in the middle of the round with a birdie and an eagle on 10, 11, then just kind of stalled a little bit. Had a couple good looks at it and didn’t make them. All in all, it was a really good day.”
Calgary resident Stephen Ames was at 64 with Doug Barron and Steve Flesch. Ken Duke followed at 65.
“Ball-striking was very solid, had a lot of opportunities and I made some, which is nice,” Ames said. “I left some out there at the same time, but it’s the nature of the game. I’m very happy with the way 6 under turned out.”
The tournament is the first the PGA Tour Champions or PGA Tour event in Canada since the Shaw Charity Classic in 2019.
Bernhard Langer shot a 68. Canadians David Morland IV and Dennis Hendershott also shot 68.
Defending champion Wes Short Jr. opened with a 70.
Robert Allenby had a 71. He turned 50 last month and tied for 64th in the Senior British Open in his Champions debut.
Jutanugarn takes lead at windy Women’s Scottish Open
FIFE, Scotland — Ariya Jutanugarn had five birdies in a six-hole stretch on the back nine and shot a 6-under 66 on Friday to take the second-round lead in the LPGA Tour’s windy and rainy Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open.
Playing in the morning in wind gusting to 40 mph at Dumbarnie Links, Jutanugarn birdied Nos. 12 and 13 and 15-17. The 25-year-old Thai star won the 2018 tournament at Gullane Golf Club.
“I felt like after I played in the afternoon yesterday, it is really windy, and I feel like today going to be better in the morning, but actually it’s not, so the wind start to blow really hard since like first hole and last three holes even worse,” Jutanugarn said. “I feel pretty lucky I finish before everything to come.”
Jutanugarn has two victories this year, the Honda LPGA Thailand and Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational team event alongside sister Moriya.
“I don’t really feel like I’m really confident or I’m not confident at all. But I think like just have to go day by day to me,” Jutanugarn said. “When I say I still have so much thing to work on, and to me, I just want to be chilling on the course because I know when I’m chilling on the course, everything going to take care of themselves.”
Jutanugarn was at 9-under 135 total, three strokes ahead of fellow Thai player Atthaya Thitikul (70), England's Charley Hull (69) and Denmark's Emily Kristine Pedersen (69).
“Left a few shots out there on the back nine,” Hull said. “I left a 7-, 8-foot putt an inch off the hole, but was dead in line. But the greens were slower today and they didn’t double cut them. Felt really good. Nice to be around home turf, even in Europe. Feels more like home.”
Pederson had two eagles along with five birdies and six bogeys.
“I’ve only missed I think eight greens in two days, which is quite solid," Pederson said. “My chipping has been really good. Obviously, it’s frustrating feeling so many parts of the game are good, and then lacking the putting a little bit.”
U.S. Women's Open champion Yuka Saso (72) was 5 under with Jeongeun Lee6 (68), Lydia Hall (70), Kelsey MacDonald (71), Ryann O’Toole (71) and Sarah Schmelzel (71).
“In the range, I prepared just control shot,” Lee6 said. “The green is a little bit slow today. So I focused on just speed, putting.”
Michele Thomson of Scotland, the first-round leader after a 65, had an 80 to drop into a tie for 45th at 1 over. She had a birdie and nine bogeys.
Defending champion Stacy Lewis also was 1 over after a 74. She won last year at The Renaissance Club.
Henley holds lead at Wyndham
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Russell Henley shot a 6-under 64 on Friday to open a four-stroke lead halfway through the Wyndham Championship.
Henley was at 14-under 126, tying Stewart Cink at the RBC Heritage in April for the lowest 36-hole score this season in a tournament Cink went on to win.
Olympic silver medalist Rory Sabbatini was tied for second with past champion Webb Simpson and playoff bubble man Scott Piercy.
Sabbatini shot a 64, Simpson 65 and Piercy at 66.
Former FedEx Cup champion Justin Rose, outside the playoffs at the start of the week, continued his surge toward the postseason with a 65 that left him at 9 under in a group with Tyler Duncan and Brian Stuard.
Duncan had the lowest score of the round at 62. Stuard shot 66.
When Henley teed off, the first-round leader had already been passed by Sabbatini, Piercy and Simpson. Henley, who opened on the back nine, got going with four straight birdies on Nos. Nos. 14-17 to regain the lead.
Henley added three more birdies on his final nine. It was a couple of months ago that Henley shared the halfway lead at the U.S. Open. He was among three leaders after 54 holes until falling off with final-round 76.
Henley hopes he can keep the same drive and mentality on the weekend. After all, this is not the U.S. Open and pars here will probably lead you out of contention.
"You have to do everything right,” Henley said. “So it's kind of the same way except for I'm just mainly trying to keep committing to every shot off the tee and put myself in the fairway" where he can stay aggressive.
It was a good day for Sabbatini, Piercy and Rose, all who began the week outside the 125-man postseason cutoff, but have played themselves into next week's Northern Trust with 36 holes to go.
Sabbatini, buoyed by his Tokyo experience, has moved from 141st in the FedEx standings to a projected 95th. He tied his career low 36-hole score of 130, last accomplished in 2003 at the Shriner's Children's Open.
Piercy started this week as first man out at No. 126. His 64-66 start has him projected at 80th for the playoffs.
Rose, who won the 2018 FedEx Cup, was also outside at No. 138 when he teed off Thursday. He's inside the playoffs at 117th after shooting 66-65.
It was not the case for playoff outsider Rickie Fowler, who missed the cut after shooting 71-72. He had needed to finish 21st or better to keep his 11-season streak of advancing to golf's postseason intact. Instead, Fowler will have a few weeks off before next season.
“I know what I’m capable of, I’ve been up there and played against the best in the world and been a top-five, top-10 player in the world for a number of years in my career,” Fowler said. “I’m not in a position where I’m comfortable or where I want to be.”
Sabbatini said his game kicked into gear in Tokyo — he finished with a 61 for the silver behind gold-medalist American Xander Schauffele — and has continued at the PGA Tour's final regular-season event.
His play at Sedgefield Country Club has him pointing toward the playoffs. “I do potentially have a flight reservation, but I don't know which direction.”
Piercy had made the playoffs the past six seasons.
Rose said his first two rounds have him thinking about more than the top-10 finish needed to continue his season: He's aiming for his first PGA Tour win since the Farmers Insurance Open in 2019.
“I know I need to finish top-10, but at the same time there’s no point limiting yourself to that kind of thinking,” he said. “Winning would go a long way to kind of feel like you can compete in the playoffs.”
Among those missing the 3 under cut were Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama and veteran Ryan Moore, who will miss the tour playoffs for the first time since it began in 2007.