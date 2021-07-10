Golf: Munoz takes 1-shot lead in wide-open John Deere Classic

SILVIS, Ill. — Sebastian Munoz tried to imagine what Saturday at the John Deere Classic would have felt like without electronic scoreboards around the golf course.
It have created a lot less stress. In rain-softened conditions at the TPC Deere Run, everyone knew that making birdies was the only way to stay in the game.
Once the rain cleared and Munoz no longer had to deal with keeping clubs dry and umbrella open, the Colombian ran off three birdies that gave him a 4-under 67 and a one-shot lead going into the final round.
“It's huge,” said Munoz, who was at 16-under 197. “Every shot counts, and having every extra one for tomorrow might help me out a lot.”
Even so, there's reason to feel as though the 50th edition of this tournament is just getting started with 10 players separated by three shots.
Brandon Hagy, still looking for his first PGA Tour victory in his 93rd career start, also had a 67 and was one shot behind.
“Definitely within my grasp,” Hagy said. “I feel like I can hit all the shots that’s necessary to get me over the top. But the key is all these guys here can hit those shots, you just have to stay within yourself, and a few bounces here and there go your way, and we’ll see what happens.”
Five players were two shots behind, a group that included Scott Brown, who had a 63 to match the low score of the round. Adam Long (64), Cameron Champ (64), Kevin Na (66) and Ryan Moore (68) joined him at 14-under 199.
“The beauty of this place is it ain't over until it's legitimately over,” said Zach Johnson, a past Deere winner who had a 67. He was six shots behind.
Five of the last six winners of the John Deere Classic finished at 20 under or better, the exception being Bryson DeChambeau four years ago when he captured his first PGA Tour title at a paltry 18 under.
Luke List is among those within three shots of the lead despite his struggles. List began the weekend with a one-shot lead. He didn't make a birdie until the 10th hole, and when he missed a 6-foot birdie attempt on the final hole, he had to settle for a 71.
Even so, he still has a chance at his first PGA Tour title.
Of the 20 players within five shots of the lead, seven have never won on tour.
Five of the seven players within two shots of Munoz are not yet eligible for the British Open next week a Royal St. George's in England. The leading player from among the top five gets in the final major of the year. Munoz already is eligible, while Na has withdrawn because of international travel requirements.
Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker, a three-time winner at the Deere who chose to help celebrate the tournament's 50th anniversary instead of defending his title in the U.S. Senior Open, had a 68 and was seven shots behind. Stricker birdied his last three holes.
Munoz had two early birdies to take the lead, only to give those shots back with a pair of bogeys from the fairway. Those boards let him know he was falling behind.
“We could see on the leaderboard that people were going low, and you didn’t want to kind of fade,” Munoz said. “So it was really important to birdie 11, 13 and 16 coming in, so it was nice to be in the position I am right now.”
The timing is critical for some players beyond going after their first win. Players like Brown, Moore and Champ are well outside the top 125 in the FedEx Cup with only a month remaining before the PGA Tour postseason begins.
“At this point with my position in the FedEx Cup, I kind of need to win,” Brown said. “So it kind of frees me up in a way. I have one goal, and it's to come in here and win.”
Hataoka dominating LPGA Classic
SYLVANIA, Ohio — Nasa Hataoka opened a six-stroke lead Saturday in the Marathon LPGA Classic, birdieing four of the last five holes for a 7-under 64.
A month after losing a playoff to Yuka Saso in the U.S. Women’s Open at Olympic Club, Hataoka has led wire-to-wire at Highland Meadows to put herself in position for her fourth LPGA Tour victory.
“I think the original thinking of this course was that it was a very narrow course so it might be difficult for me,” Hatoaka said. “Then it came out to be that the narrow makes it easier to get to the target, so I think this is what was good.”
Hataoka had a tournament-record 19-under 194 total. The 22-year-old Japanese player opened with a 10-under 61 on Thursday and had a 69 on Friday. She has played Nos. 14-18 in 4 under each of the three days.
“I think last five holes are usually the place where you really have to concentrate and try for the birdies,” Hatoaka said. “I think that kind of clicked and gave me those birdies.”
Americans Elizabeth Szokol (67) and Mina Harigae (66) were 13 under.
“I’ve seen the scores out here.” Harigae said. “Some girls — you can go really low out here. But you just never know. Golf is a funny game. I think if I just keep my head down and keep going forward, it might pan out.”
Esther Henseleit had a 67 to get to 12 under, and Saso (64) was another stroke back with Amy Yang (65), Austin Ernst (66) and Caroline Masson (66).
“My ball-striking was so bad today,” Henseleit said. “I think I hit one good iron shot today, so it really was a grind out there. I made a lot of up-and-downs. Holed a few good putts. It just wasn’t that easy out there for me today.”
Defending champion Danielle Kang (68) was 10 under in a group that included Stacy Lewis (65), Brittany Lincicome (67) and Jennifer Kupcho (69).
Detry, Fitzpatrick lead Scottish Open
NORTH BERWICK, Scotland — Thomas Detry and Matt Fitzpatrick took alternative routes to a tie for the third-round lead at the Scottish Open on Saturday.
Surrounded by vacated and scattered bar benches beside a grandstand at the back of the 17th green, Detry somehow got up and down for one of eight straight pars coming home in a 3-under 68 at The Renaissance Club.
“It was nice to hear the crowds and to see some beer flying around after that shot,” said Detry, who is seeking his first European Tour title.
Joining the Belgian on 14 under overall for the tournament was Fitzpatrick, whose own lucky break came at the par-3 14th when he overhit his tee shot — only to see the ball ricochet off a stone wall and back onto the green. He missed the short birdie putt but picked up two shots in his final three holes for a 67.
They were a stroke clear of top-ranked Jon Rahm, who dropped out of a three-way tie for the lead by missing a par putt from inside two feet at the par-5 No. 16. The U.S. Open champion crouched down and stared at the ball, not quite believing what happened.
Rahm, who started the third round in a share of the lead, rebounded from opening with two bogeys in his first three holes by making five birdies in an eight-hole span from No. 6. He shot 69.
“Just a couple of errors, whether it’s me mentally or technically, whatever it is," said Rahm, who is playing his first event since winning his first major title at Torrey Pines last month. “It is unfortunate that it’s been happening quite a bit the last few days. I’m usually very, very solid inside five feet. That’s usually my comfortable range. It’s definitely unusual.”
“But I’m making it up with a couple other longer putts and hitting really, really good shots out there. My iron play was exceptional today and it was great off the tee. Hopefully I can keep that going tomorrow and clean up the little mistakes.”
Australian player Lucas Herbert, coming off a win at the Irish Open last week, shot 64 — the second-lowest round of the day — and was alone in fourth place on 12 under.
A further stroke back, and just three off the lead, were Scottie Scheffler (67), Wade Ormsby (66) and Min Woo Lee (65).
Play resumes at US Senior Open
OMAHA, Neb. — Play resumed in the third round of the U.S. Senior Open after a weather delay of nearly three hours Saturday.
It was the second time severe weather disrupted the tournament. Tee times were pushed back three hours after an overnight storm with straight-line wind of 90 mph knocked over camera towers and downed trees at Omaha Country Club.
Players were pulled off the course at 1:49 p.m. when another line of storms moved through.
About an inch of rain fell during the delay, and workers who cleared brush off the course in the morning used squeegees and blowers to get standing water off fairways and greens.
Tournament leader Jim Furyk birdied the par-4 fourth hole and the par-3 fifth. As thunder rumbled, he tapped in for par on the par-5 sixth and the horn sounded to signal the stoppage of play. A downpour began about 10 minutes later.
Furyk was 6 under for the tournament, three shots ahead of playing partner Stephen Ames and Greg Kraft, who was through eight holes.
Rod Pampling shot 3-under 32 on the front nine and was next at 2 under.
Miguel Angel Jimenez, Retief Goosen and Steve Flesch were tied at 1 under.
Tournament officials had announced Friday that play would begin at 7:15 a.m. with the hope of avoiding inclement weather. But heavy rain and high wind began shortly after midnight.