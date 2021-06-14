Golf: Napa's Sims on bag for Theegala in U.S. Open

With Sims on the bag, Theegala has played in six Korn Ferry Tour events and two PGA Tour events this year.

This week, they are at Torrey Pines, in La Jolla, Calif., for the 121st U.S. Open Championship. Conducted by the U.S. Golf Association, it’s June 17-20 and will be played on the South Course, a par-71, 7,643-yard layout.

Theegala, who is from Chino Hills, Calif., got into the U.S. Open by advancing in local and final qualifying events.

There were 131 players for eight spots in local qualifying on May 17 at Lakeside Country Club in Houston. He shot a 4-under 68 and tied for third.

From there, he went on to Springfield Country Club, the site of a final qualifier in Springfield, Ohio. He was one of seven players to advance, finishing seventh and securing a spot in the U.S. Open, with rounds of 71 and 66 for a 3-under 137 total. He won the first hole of a sudden death playoff by making a par and beating out David Gazzolo of Riverside, Calif., and Ryan Brehm of Mt. Pleasant, Mich. There were 77 players for seven spots.