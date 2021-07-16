Golf: Oosthuizen sets 36-hole record, but Morikawa just 2 strokes back

Suwannapura and Clanton won the inaugural event by six shots in 2019. The tournament was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You play to be in contention, you play to be in the last group,” Clanton said. “You take some of the memories from 2019 and the good ones and try to use it, but really tomorrow is all about trying to play each hole at a time and try to have as many opportunities as possible, which is easier said than done, just because there’s history.”

Suwannapura and Clanton had their third straight 65, playing alternate shot Wednesday and best ball Thursday.

Anannarukarn, from Thailand, and Aditi Ashok, from India, are winless on the LPGA Tour.

“Since we’ve known each other for quite a few years, since junior golf, I think that’s definitely why I wanted to pair with her,” Anannarukarn said. "We can kind of enjoy each other out there, support each other.

European Solheim Cup players Carlota Ciganda and Mel Reid were 14 under after a 66.

Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn, the Thai sisters who shot a 59 in best-ball play Thursday to take a two-stroke lead, had a 71 to drop into a tie for fourth at 13 under with Lim Kim and Yealimi Noh (66) and Mi Jung Hur and Jeongeun Lee6 (68).