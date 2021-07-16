Golf: Oosthuizen sets 36-hole record, but Morikawa just 2 strokes back

SANDWICH, England — Louis Oosthuizen set a 36-hole record at the British Open and is halfway to ending that run of near misses at the majors.
Now all he has to do is hold off a cast of major champions on the weekend at Royal St. George’s.
On a day of pleasant summer weather that took the fear out of the links off Sandwich Bay, Oosthuizen broke away from a three-way tie with a birdie-birdie-eagle run from the 12th hole. He shrugged off his first bogey of the week for a 5-under 65 and a two-stroke lead on Friday.
Former PGA champion Collin Morikawa had a 64 in the morning and was two shots behind. Another shot back was Jordan Spieth (67), going after his fourth major.
Lurking was two-time major champion Dustin Johnson, the No. 1 player in the world who shot 65 and was tied for fourth, four strokes behind Oosthuizen.
“The game is good, but I know it’s a really good leaderboard,” Oosthuizen said. “I'll have to play good golf this weekend if I want to come out first.”
Oosthuizen, looking as calm as the conditions, was at 11-under 129, breaking the 36-hole Open record first set by Nick Faldo in 1992 at Muirfield and matched by Brandt Snedeker in 2012 at Royal Lytham & St. Annes.
This will be the fifth time in the last nine rounds at a major that Oosthuizen, the 2010 Open champion at St. Andrews, has had at least a share of the lead. He was runner-up at the last two majors, to Phil Mickelson at the the PGA Championship in May and to Jon Rahm the U.S. Open last month.
“I’m not really going to think about the second spots,” said Oosthuizen, when asked what he’ll do differently this time. "I know my game is in a good place.”
He'll also be aware of the quality of player behind him, though.
Morikawa, making quite a debut in links golf, made seven birdies in his first 14 holes as part of a clinic in iron play. He missed a 5-foot par putt on No. 15 — ending a 27-hole stretch without a bogey — and had a 10-foot birdie putt on the final hole catch the lip.
Spieth, four shots behind Morikawa when he teed off, was tied for the lead after 12 holes and then played the last six holes in 1 over, a stretch he described as “frustrating.” He had plenty of looks at birdie, but the putts didn't drop like they did on Thursday.
“I don’t know, I think I need to bring more food on the golf course tomorrow,” said Spieth, who has already lifted the claret jug before at Royal Birkdale in 2017. “I got really just in a weird head space, like fatigued there on like the 13th green as we were waiting and hitting putts.”
Then there was Johnson, a runner-up at Royal St. George's in 2011, who stuck his approach at the last to 3 feet for a birdie and a round of 65, which left him at 7 under with Dylan Frittelli of South Africa (67) and Scottie Scheffler (66).
The weather is expected to stay benign over the weekend, potentially favoring Johnson if the fairways firm up and the ball runs longer and faster.
“I feel like I’m in a good position heading into the weekend,” he said.
One shot behind an eclectic mix of players at 6 under — including two more South Africans in Justin Harding and Daniel Van Tonder as well as Germany's Marcel Siem, who qualified from a second-tier Challenge Tour event last week — were Rahm (64) and Brooks Koepka.
Koepka, a four-time major winner and seemingly always in contention at golf's biggest events, made four birdies in his last five holes for a 66, then continued his petty feud with Bryson DeChambeau with perhaps the best shot of his round.
During a television interview, Koepka said he was driving it great, adding: “I love my driver” — a clear nod at DeChambeau, who complained on Thursday that his driver “sucks.”
DeChambeau doesn't look like being a factor this weekend at Royal St. George's but he's sticking around after shooting a 70, which saw him make the cut on the number at 1 over.
Rory McIlroy will be, too, needing a birdie on the final hole for another 70. He was 11 shots behind and set to stay on four majors until 2022.
“That’s sort of been the way for the last couple months,” McIlroy said. “It’s felt close, but it just hasn’t quite been close enough.”
Other big names weren't so lucky: No. 7 Patrick Cantlay, No. 9 Patrick Reed and former Open champions Francesco Molinari and Henrik Stenson were among those headed home.
A sign of the favorable weather that has confronted the world's best players this week — there was barely a drop of wind at times on Friday — is the fact the cut was at 1-over 141. The previous lowest cut at Royal St. George's was 143.
Defending champs tied for LPGA lead
MIDLAND, Mich. — Defending champions Cydney Clanton and Jasmine Suwannapura shot a bogey-free 5-under 65 in alternate-shot play Friday to take a share of the lead into the final round of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational.
Pajaree Anannarukarn and Aditi Ashok had a bogey-free 67 to match Clanton and Suwannapura at 15-under 195 at windy Midland Country Club. The teams will close Saturday with a best-ball round.
“Because today was just so windy, it wasn’t easy at all for today,” said Suwannapura, from Thailand. “I’m glad that me and Cyd is very patient.”
She made birdie putts on the final two holes.
“We’ve played good, and I think again today we stayed very patient because we didn’t have many good looks until the very end, and then Jasmine made some clutch putts on 17 and 18,” Clanton said. “And so we stayed really patient again, so I think that was another good key today.”
Suwannapura and Clanton won the inaugural event by six shots in 2019. The tournament was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“You play to be in contention, you play to be in the last group,” Clanton said. “You take some of the memories from 2019 and the good ones and try to use it, but really tomorrow is all about trying to play each hole at a time and try to have as many opportunities as possible, which is easier said than done, just because there’s history.”
Suwannapura and Clanton had their third straight 65, playing alternate shot Wednesday and best ball Thursday.
Anannarukarn, from Thailand, and Aditi Ashok, from India, are winless on the LPGA Tour.
“Since we’ve known each other for quite a few years, since junior golf, I think that’s definitely why I wanted to pair with her,” Anannarukarn said. "We can kind of enjoy each other out there, support each other.
European Solheim Cup players Carlota Ciganda and Mel Reid were 14 under after a 66.
Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn, the Thai sisters who shot a 59 in best-ball play Thursday to take a two-stroke lead, had a 71 to drop into a tie for fourth at 13 under with Lim Kim and Yealimi Noh (66) and Mi Jung Hur and Jeongeun Lee6 (68).
Nelly and Jessica Korda, tied for the first-round lead after a 65, were 10 under after a 66. Nelly Korda is making her first start since winning the Meijer LPGA Classic and the KPMG Women’s PGA in consecutive weeks to take the No. 1 spot in the world. The sisters will represent the U.S. in the Olympics.
The Evian Championship, the fourth major of the year, is next week in France.
Poston leads Barbasol Championship.
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. — J.T. Poston shot a bogey-free 6-under 66 on Friday to take the second-round lead in the PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship.
Poston had a 13-under 131 total at rain-soaked Keene Trace in the tournament that was delayed twice Thursday because of rain and lightning. Because of the wet conditions, players were allowed to use preferred lies in the fairways.
“It’s been really good,” Poston said. “Just ball-striking’s been a lot better than I’d say it has been the last few months. Just nice to give myself a lot of looks. They’re bent greens, it’s soft. Hit the ball close to the hole and you can make a few putts, too.”
Poston had late birdies on the par-4 seventh and par-5 eighth in the round that began on No. 10. The 28-year-old former Western Carolina player won the 2019 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro for his lone PGA Tour title.
He's comfortable on Keene Trace's greens.
“They’re a lot like what I grew up on in Hickory, North Carolina,” Poston said. “They’re bent and they’re about the same speed as what I’m probably used to when I was a kid. Just kind of brings back some good memories of putting on that putting green growing up. It just feels normal to me.”
Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett were a stroke back, each shooting 67.
“It was softer today,” Armour said. “Definitely that rain yesterday afternoon, the two rain delays we had, I was not getting any bounce on the driver, it was kind of hit and plug, which I would love it if it would bounce a little more, the length I hit it, but I’m still able to get to three of the par 5s, which is good for me.”
Brian Stuard, tied for the first-round lead after a 64, shot a 69 to drop into a tie for fourth at 11 under with Taylor Pendrith (68), Luke List (68) and Seamus Power (68).
“Today, obviously, wasn’t quite as good,” Stuard said. “I didn’t think I hit my irons as well as I did yesterday, but hung in there nicely and was able to kind of put together a good score, which is good.”
Pendrith finished his late afternoon round in the rain.
Defending champion Jim Herman was 7 under after a 70. He won in 2019, and the event was canceled last year.
Will Grimmer, tied with Stuard for the lead after wrapping up an opening 64 in the morning, shot a 74 in the second round to drop to 6 under.
Wilco Nienaber, the big-hitting South African who received a foreign exemption to play, had a 71 to get to 5 under.
John Daly missed the cut with rounds of 76 and 70.