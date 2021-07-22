Golf: Pajaree and Noh share Evian lead at 6 under after round 1

Seven-time major winner Inbee Park also made par.

The third-ranked Park is chasing the only major she has not won. She won Evian in 2012, but that was the year before it became a major, and Park has not placed higher than eighth ever since.

Clarke, Kingston share Senior British Open lead

BERKSHIRE, England — Darren Clarke shot a 5-under 65 on Thursday at Sunningdale for a share of the Senior British Open lead with James Kingston.

Clarke had six birdies and a bogey on the Old Course in the final senior major championship of the year. The 52-year-old from Northern Ireland won the British Open in 2011 at Royal St. George’s.

“I played smart around here,” Clarke said. "I hit away from the flags to the middle of the greens and gave myself some chances, and kept giving myself chances there in the last few holes. Didn’t make anything at the end, but just played smart. I think the winner is going to have to play smart this week.”

Kingston, from South Africa, had a bogey-free round. He was recently hospitalized because of COVID-19.