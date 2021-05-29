Golf: Resurgent Spieth 3rd-round leader at Colonial over Kokrak

Coming off his second bogey of the day, Spieth pulled out a driver and missed the fairway, leaving no shot to the No. 9 green fronted by water. He punched a shot safely into the fairway, pitched over the water to 12 feet and rolled in the par putt.

“Nine was big for me. I punched it out after being off line, and got up-and-down for par and it led to a bogey-free, few-under back nine,” Spieth said. “That was a big accomplishment. Okay, let’s settle in, let’s make kind of the right decisions and then if it starts to feel better, then we can attack the pins.”

Kokrak, who is 35th in the world ranking and only seven spots behind Spieth, birdied the first two holes of the day to match the lead at 12 under.

Spieth made a 13-foot birdie putt at the long, difficult par-3 No. 4 hole, but at the No. 5 hole that runs parallel to the Trinity River hit his first two shots both into the left rough and had first bogey in 41 holes at Hogan’s Alley this week. He got that stroke right back, and stretched the lead to three with his 21-foot birdie at No. 6, where Kokrak had his second consecutive bogey.